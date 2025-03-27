



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully conducted a flight test of the indigenously developed Vertically-Launched Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VLSRSAM) on March 26, 2025.





The test took place at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, at noon. The missile was launched from a land-based vertical launcher and targeted a high-speed aerial threat at very close range and low altitude, demonstrating its Near-Boundary-Low Altitude capability.





It showcased exceptional agility, reliability, and pinpoint accuracy by completely destroying the target through high-turn-rate manoeuvres required for close-range engagements.





The test was conducted with all weapon system elements deployed in combat configuration, including the missile equipped with an indigenous Radio Frequency seeker, Multi-Function Radar, and Weapon Control System.





These components performed as expected, and the system's performance was validated using flight data captured by advanced range instruments at ITR Chandipur.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO, the Indian Navy, and industry partners for their achievement, emphasising the missile's role as a force multiplier for the Navy and a testament to India's strong defence R&D capabilities. DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat highlighted the technological boost this system provides to India's armed forces.





This successful test marks a significant milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and strengthens its operational readiness to counter evolving aerial threats.





