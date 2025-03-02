



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) experienced a bittersweet moment at Aero India 2025 with the unveiling of its upgraded Hindustan Jet Trainer-36 (HJT-36), now renamed 'Yashas'. This significant development marked a positive note for HAL, as the Yashas trainer has undergone extensive modifications to enhance its capabilities.





The aircraft features state-of-the-art avionics and an ultra-modern cockpit, which will improve training effectiveness and operational efficiency. Additionally, the Yashas is equipped with a FADEC-controlled AL55I Jet engine, providing a superior thrust-to-weight ratio and reliability.





It is designed for Stage II pilot training, counter insurgency operations, and armament training, among other roles.





However, the event was also tinged with disappointment, particularly concerning the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS. Despite being a flagship indigenous project, the TEJAS has faced challenges in meeting certain expectations. The TEJAS has been a symbol of India's indigenous aerospace capabilities, having been inducted into the Indian Air Force. Nonetheless, HAL's efforts to upgrade and innovate, as seen with the Yashas, highlight the company's commitment to advancing India's aerospace sector.





Aero India 2025 provided a platform for HAL to showcase its capabilities and innovations, aligning with India's broader vision of becoming self-reliant in the aerospace and defence sectors.





The event underscored the importance of indigenous manufacturing and technological advancements, reflecting the government's push for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India.





