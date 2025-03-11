



Russia's Viking (BuK-M3) and TOR-M2U systems could significantly bolster India's air defence ambitions by providing a multi-layered defence network. The BuK-M3 Viking is a medium-range air defence system that offers enhanced capabilities compared to its predecessors, with the ability to track and engage up to 36 targets simultaneously and deploy more missiles per launcher.





This system is particularly effective against specialized electronic attack and anti-radiation missiles, which are designed to neutralize long-range systems like the S-400.





Integrating the BuK-M3 with the S-400 would create a robust defence perimeter, enhancing India's ability to counter a wide range of aerial threats.





The TOR-M2U system, on the other hand, is a short-range air defence missile system designed to engage targets at low altitudes, including aircraft, helicopters, and precision-guided munitions.





It is highly effective against guided bombs and missiles, providing critical protection to air defence installations.





The TOR-M2U system's ability to operate in challenging environments with minimal operator intervention makes it an attractive option for bolstering India's air defence capabilities at the tactical level.





Both systems are part of Russia's broader strategy to offer India a comprehensive air defence network. By integrating these systems with the S-400, India can create a layered defence that addresses various threats, from long-range ballistic missiles to short-range precision-guided munitions.





This integration aligns with India's goal of enhancing its air defence infrastructure while fostering local manufacturing capabilities through initiatives like 'Make in India'.





Russia's willingness to engage in joint production and technology transfer further supports India's strategic ambitions, offering a cost-effective and technologically advanced solution to its defence needs.





RT News







