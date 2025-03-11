



India and Armenia are strengthening their defence ties and exploring connectivity through Iran as part of a broader strategic partnership.





During Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's visit to India, he and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed expanding defence trade, launching direct flights, and enhancing business and people-to-people ties.





Mirzoyan emphasized the historical and civilizational bonds between the two nations, highlighting Armenia's prioritization of its partnership with India.





Armenia has increasingly turned to India for military support, particularly since the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, where Pakistan supported Azerbaijan against Armenia. This shift is also driven by Armenia's dissatisfaction with delayed Russian arms deliveries amid tensions with Moscow.





India has emerged as Armenia's largest defence supplier, providing advanced weapon systems such as Pinaka rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles, and Akash-1S air defence systems. The two countries have signed multimillion-dollar agreements for arms supplies, military education, tactical training, and experience exchanges. A joint action plan for 2024–2025 has been established to coordinate these efforts.





Connectivity via Iran is another key focus area, with both nations aiming to leverage the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and Chabahar Port to enhance trade routes. This collaboration also counters Turkish and Pakistani influence in the region while boosting India's strategic foothold in the South Caucasus. These developments reflect a growing alignment of geopolitical interests between India and Armenia.





