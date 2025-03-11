Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Volodymyr Zelenskyy





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently arrived in Saudi Arabia to engage in discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, marking a significant step towards potential peace talks in the ongoing conflict with Russia.





The visit precedes a crucial meeting between Ukrainian and U.S. officials, scheduled for Tuesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The U.S. delegation, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, aims to address several key issues, including a bilateral minerals agreement and strategies to end the war. Zelenskyy will not attend the U.S.-Ukraine talks himself but has emphasised Ukraine's commitment to peace, attributing the conflict solely to Russia's actions.





The talks in Saudi Arabia are particularly important given the recent tensions between Ukraine and the U.S., following a contentious meeting between Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. The U.S. has paused military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, significantly impacting its defensive capabilities.





Ukraine is expected to propose a ceasefire covering the Black Sea and long-range missile strikes, along with a prisoner exchange, as part of its peace initiative.





Saudi Arabia has played a mediating role in the conflict, facilitating prisoner swaps and hosting discussions between Russia and the U.S.





The kingdom's diplomatic efforts are seen as crucial in fostering dialogue between the parties involved. The upcoming talks are viewed as an opportunity for Ukraine to rebuild trust with the U.S. and potentially secure renewed military support.





ANI







