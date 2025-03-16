



In recent developments, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated the importance of not letting boundary issues define India-China relations. During his annual press conference in Beijing, Wang stressed that both nations should focus on mutual success and cooperation, describing their partnership as a "cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant", wrote Harsha Kakar in DailyExcelsior.





This comes after a series of diplomatic engagements, including the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, which marked a positive step towards improving bilateral ties.





However, despite these conciliatory gestures, tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remain sensitive but stable, with neither side showing a willingness to reduce troop deployments.





India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has indirectly criticised China's investment model in Africa, prompting a response from China's Global Times, which dismissed India's concerns as "sour grapes".





Meanwhile, China continues to face economic challenges, including a slowing economy and record foreign direct investment outflows. This has made India an attractive market for Chinese investments, though China is also taking steps to prevent the shift of manufacturing from China to India, such as blocking the export of specialised equipment.





India, on the other hand, maintains its cautious stance, continuing to restrict Chinese investments and mobile apps while enhancing infrastructure along the LAC.





The global context adds complexity to these dynamics. The U.S. is increasingly focused on countering China, with the new administration taking a strong stance against Beijing. This has led to heightened tensions, including the U.S. removing language supporting Taiwan's status quo from its official documents, which China has strongly opposed.





Amidst these geopolitical shifts, China's efforts to improve ties with India are seen as strategic, particularly as China holds the presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), where India's participation lends international legitimacy.





Despite these efforts, both nations remain wary, with India seeking to leverage its position to extract maximum benefits from China while maintaining a robust military posture along the LAC.





