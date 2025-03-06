



In a significant enhancement to the Indian Air Force's strategic airlift capabilities, a C-17 Globemaster-III aircraft successfully landed at the high-altitude Kargil airfield for the first time. This trial run marked a major boost to the IAF's ability to transport troops and supplies to forward areas, particularly near the Line of Control with Pakistan.





The C-17, which took off from its home base at Hindon near Delhi, demonstrated its capability to operate in challenging environments, as Kargil airfield is situated in a mountainous region at an altitude of over 9,700 feet.





The successful landing of the C-17 at Kargil significantly increases the load-carrying capacity compared to smaller aircraft like the C-130J Super Hercules, which had previously landed at the airstrip. While the C-130J can carry around 6-7 tonnes, the C-17 can transport up to 35 tonnes at high altitudes, effectively quadrupling the cargo capacity. This enhanced capability is crucial during winter months when road connectivity is often disrupted due to snowfall, making air transport the primary means of delivering supplies and personnel to border regions.





The next step for the IAF will be to conduct night landings by the C-17 at Kargil, further expanding its operational flexibility. The Indian Air Force has inducted 11 C-17s as part of its efforts to augment airlift capabilities, particularly for strategic and tactical operations along the borders with China and Pakistan.





The successful landing of the C-17 Globemaster-III at the Kargil airstrip significantly enhances India's strategic airlift capabilities in several ways:





The C-17 can carry more than 70 tons of equipment, which is a substantial increase over smaller aircraft like the C-130J, which can carry around 6-7 tons at high altitudes.





This increased capacity allows for the transportation of larger quantities of troops, supplies, and heavy equipment, such as tanks and artillery guns, directly to forward areas.





The C-17's ability to operate from high-altitude airfields like Kargil, which is situated over 9,700 feet above sea level, demonstrates its versatility in challenging environments. This capability is crucial for maintaining supply lines and deploying troops in regions with limited infrastructure.





The C-17's long-range capabilities allow it to cover vast distances without refuelling, enhancing the Indian Air Force's (IAF) global reach and logistics support. This enables the IAF to respond quickly to both domestic and international crises.





By demonstrating the ability to land heavy-lift aircraft at strategic locations near the Line of Control, India sends a strong message of military preparedness and capability to rapidly deploy forces, which can deter potential adversaries.





The C-17's landing at Kargil underscores India's commitment to strengthening its strategic airlift capabilities, enhancing its ability to project military power and respond to emergencies across a wide range of scenarios.





Significant Achievement





The Indian Air Force (IAF) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully landing a C-17 Globemaster aircraft at the Kargil airstrip, marking a crucial enhancement in its logistical capabilities. Typically, C-17s operate from airbases in Srinagar and Leh, but this development allows for their deployment from Kargil if needed. The Kargil airstrip, situated at an altitude of approximately 9,700 feet, is flanked by hills as high as 14,000 to 15,000 feet, presenting substantial operational challenges due to its terrain and altitude.





During the Kargil War, this area was also targeted by Pakistani forces, highlighting its strategic importance. Despite these challenges, the airstrip remains vital for defence logistics, especially in winter when road access is limited due to snow.





The C-17's ability to carry significantly more cargo than other aircraft like the AN-32 and C-130J Super Hercules—up to 35 tons in certain conditions—will greatly enhance the IAF's capacity to transport troops and equipment to the region.





This capability is particularly crucial for maintaining military readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and in response to potential threats from neighbouring countries. However, the airstrip's infrastructure limitations, such as the lack of a parking bay, mean that only one C-17 can operate at a time.





IT News







