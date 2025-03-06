



The recent warming of relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan has raised significant concerns for India, particularly in terms of security and regional influence. Following the ousting of Sheikh Hasina's government in August 2024, Bangladesh's interim administration under Muhammad Yunus has been actively strengthening ties with Pakistan.





This includes high-level military exchanges, the resumption of direct flights between Dhaka and Islamabad, and Bangladesh's participation in Pakistan's Aman 2025 naval exercises.





These developments suggest a strategic realignment in the region, with Pakistan aiming to counterbalance India's influence by deepening its ties with Bangladesh.





The growing military cooperation between Bangladesh and Pakistan is particularly worrisome for India. There are concerns about potential joint naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal and the possible supply of Pakistani missiles to Bangladesh.





Additionally, the presence of Turkish drones near the Indian border, acquired by Bangladesh, poses surveillance and security challenges for India.





Historically, Pakistan has used Bangladesh as a base for anti-India activities, and the current rapprochement could revive such strategies.





Economically, while Bangladesh remains heavily dependent on India for trade, diversification efforts could reduce this dependence. Bangladesh's substantial trade with India, valued at around $15 billion, is significantly higher than its trade with Pakistan, but diversification could alter this dynamic.





Furthermore, China's influence in the region, particularly in Bangladesh, adds another layer of complexity. China has been a major supplier of military equipment to Bangladesh and has significant economic interests in the country. The potential formation of a Bangladesh-China-Pakistan alliance could further encircle India strategically.





India's response to these developments involves a mix of vigilance and constructive engagement. New Delhi must maintain strong security ties with Bangladesh while addressing anti-India sentiments and promoting people-to-people exchanges.





The Indian government has also heightened security measures along its border with Bangladesh, particularly around sensitive areas like the Siliguri corridor.





The evolving Bangladesh-Pakistan relationship presents a complex challenge for India's regional policy and security interests.





