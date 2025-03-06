



The Indian Air Force's (IAF) requirement for additional multi-role fighter aircraft has been accepted by a Defence Ministry Committee, according to sources. This development is part of a broader effort to enhance the IAF's capabilities, particularly in preparation for future conflicts.





The committee, headed by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, submitted its report on capability enhancement to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The report emphasises the need for 114 new multi-role fighter aircraft to meet the IAF's operational requirements on both fronts.





The IAF has been facing challenges due to an ageing fleet and delays in the induction of new aircraft. Currently, the IAF operates fewer squadrons than authorised, with several fighter jets set to be phased out by the end of the decade.





To address these gaps, the IAF plans to acquire aircraft with 4.5-plus generation capabilities, potentially including the French Rafale and Swedish Gripen, alongside fifth-generation fighters like the US F-35 and Russian Su-57.





In addition to acquiring foreign aircraft, the IAF is focusing on indigenous development, including variants of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). However, delays in indigenous projects have highlighted the need for greater private sector involvement to accelerate production rates.





Earlier, the service also planned to push for buying Rafale jets only to meet its requirements. The Indian Air Force has been trying to build its future force around indigenous platforms, including the TEJAS versions of the MK-1, MK-1A, MK-2, and fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.





The Defence Ministry has emphasised the importance of collaboration between private firms, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance self-reliance in the aerospace sector.





The committee's recommendations include implementing strategies in the short, medium, and long term to achieve optimal capability enhancement. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has directed that these recommendations be implemented in a time-bound manner.





The IAF aims to induct 35 to 40 fighter jets annually to address its shortage, with private sector participation seen as crucial to meeting this target beyond the current production capacity of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is seeking new multi-role fighter aircraft with several key features to enhance its capabilities:

1. Generation And Capabilities: The IAF requires 4.5-plus generation multi-role fighter aircraft, which are advanced enough to handle a variety of missions but not yet fifth-generation. However, fifth-generation fighters like the F-35 and Su-57 are also being considered.

2. Engine Configuration: These aircraft are a mix of single and twin-engine fighters. The choice between single and twin engines depends on the specific requirements for performance, range, and reliability.

3. Stealth And Radar Signature: While not all new aircraft need to be stealthy, the IAF is interested in enhancing its stealth capabilities. Indigenous projects like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) are designed with stealth features.

4. Indigenous Production: The IAF aims to enhance self-reliance by involving the private sector in aircraft production. This includes partnerships with foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to produce jets in India.

5. Advanced Avionics And Sensors: Modern fighter jets are expected to have advanced avionics, including AI-assisted multi-sensor data fusion for enhanced situational awareness and electronic warfare capabilities.

6. Multi-Mission Capability: The aircraft should be capable of performing multiple roles such as air-to-air combat, ground strikes, and electronic warfare missions.

7. Production And Timeline: The IAF aims to acquire these aircraft in a time-bound manner to address its dwindling squadron strength. The production timeline is crucial, with plans to induct a significant number of jets annually.

The acceptance of the Indian Air Force requirement is learnt to be part of the report submitted by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to the Defence Minister on 'Capability Enhancement of IAF'.

ANI







