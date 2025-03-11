



India and Armenia have signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation in the regulation of medical products. This agreement was inked during the visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to India.





The MoU was signed between India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Armenia's Center of Drug and Medical Technology Expertise (CDMTE), marking a crucial step in strengthening bilateral ties in the healthcare sector.





The signing of this MoU follows productive discussions between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan. The talks focused on deepening India-Armenia relations across various sectors, including trade, connectivity, education, culture, and people-to-people contacts. Additionally, the two nations agreed to explore cooperation in digital technologies and pharmaceuticals, further solidifying their partnership.





Another MoU was signed between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, highlighting the commitment to enhance diplomatic cooperation and training.





Minister Mirzoyan also delivered a lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs, emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations in a rapidly changing global landscape.





The visit and the agreements underscore the growing bilateral cooperation between India and Armenia, reflecting their shared interests in multilateral forums and regional matters.





