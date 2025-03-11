



ISRO's Chandrayaan missions have unveiled remarkable discoveries about the Moon's hidden wonders, particularly in its cold polar regions. The journey began with Chandrayaan-1 in 2008, which made a groundbreaking detection of water ice inside craters at the lunar south pole.





This finding was later confirmed by NASA's SOFIA telescope in 2020, estimating up to 12 ounces of water per cubic meter of lunar soil at the southern pole.





The lunar south pole has become a focal point for exploration due to its unique characteristics. Permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) in this area can reach temperatures as low as -418 degrees Fahrenheit (-250 degrees Celsius), colder than Pluto.





These frigid conditions create ideal environments for trapping water molecules, which freeze instantly upon entering PSRs and mix with lunar soil, forming large "pockets" of water and soil.





Chandrayaan-3, which successfully landed near the moon's south pole on August 23, 2023, has continued to reveal surprising facts about the lunar surface.





The mission detected the presence of sulphur on the Moon's surface using its Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS), contributing to our understanding of the Moon's formation and evolution.





This discovery could have significant implications for future lunar resource utilization and planetary geology studies.





The Chandrayaan missions have also provided valuable data for mapping and studying lunar surface features. Chandrayaan-1's Terrain Mapping Camera (TMC) captured over 70,000 high-resolution images, enabling the production of detailed lunar maps.





The mission even discovered a large lava tube near the equator, which could potentially serve as a natural shelter for future crewed outposts.





As ISRO continues to push the boundaries of lunar exploration, the Chandrayaan programme has not only enhanced our understanding of the Moon but also demonstrated India's growing capabilities in space technology.





From detecting water ice to mapping surface features and exploring the potential for future lunar habitation, these missions have significantly contributed to unravelling the mysteries of our celestial neighbour.





