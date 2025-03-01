



India has marked a significant milestone in its military capabilities by unveiling its latest advancements in hypersonic technology. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased a Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) and a Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL) as part of the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-ASHM) program.





This development positions India as a hypersonic power, alongside nations like the United States, China, and Russia, which have also made significant strides in this field.





Hypersonic missiles, capable of travelling at speeds greater than Mach 5 (approximately 3,800 mph or 6,100 km/h), represent a significant advancement in military technology. These missiles offer unmatched advantages in terms of speed, precision, and manoeuvrability, making them a formidable challenge for defence systems worldwide. Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, which follow predictable trajectories, hypersonic missiles can change course mid-flight, reducing the time available for adversaries to react and increasing their difficulty to detect and intercept.





In the context of India's defence capabilities, the Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) plays a critical role, particularly in the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-ASHM) program. The HGV is designed to travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5, positioning it as a potent tool in India's anti-ship warfare strategy.





This technology builds on the success of the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), which achieved speeds of Mach 6 in 2020. The integration of the HGV with the Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL) provides India with a highly effective platform for conducting long-range, precision strikes. This mobile and flexible solution enhances India's defence posture by offering a robust capability for missile deployment.





India's recent advancements in hypersonic technology have placed it among a select group of nations, including the United States, Russia, and China, that possess this critical capability. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been instrumental in developing India's hypersonic missile capabilities, with significant milestones achieved in recent years.





India-China Hypersonic Race

India's decision to enhance its hypersonic missile capabilities is driven by escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly with China. China's expanding naval presence and rapid advancements in hypersonic missile systems have prompted India to accelerate its defence initiatives.

The Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-ASHM) program, which includes hypersonic capabilities, is designed to provide India with a significant naval deterrent in the Indo-Pacific region. This region has seen heightened maritime disputes between India and China, making the development of indigenous hypersonic missile technology crucial for India to counter potential threats from advanced adversaries.

India's efforts in hypersonic technology are part of its broader strategy to achieve self-reliance in military technology, known as "Atmanirbhar Bharat." This goal is central to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the country, emphasizing the need to reduce dependence on foreign defence systems and invest in indigenous research and development capabilities. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been at the forefront of these efforts, successfully testing long-range hypersonic missiles that can strike targets with pinpoint accuracy over distances exceeding 1500 kilometres.

The development of hypersonic missiles places India in an elite group of nations, including the United States, Russia, and China, which possess similar advanced technologies. These missiles offer unmatched advantages in speed, precision, and manoeuvrability, making them difficult to detect and intercept. This technological edge is essential for maintaining deterrence and defence superiority, especially in regions where strategic rivalries are intensifying.

The intensification of the India-China hypersonic arms race could draw Pakistan into the equation, as Pakistan may seek technological assistance from China to develop its own hypersonic capabilities. This could further complicate regional stability, as hypersonic proliferation raises concerns about potential escalation risks and challenges to the nuclear balance in South Asia.

India's Successful Hypersonic Missile Test





The successful test of India's long-range hypersonic missile, capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear payloads over distances exceeding 1,500 km, underscores the country's growing technical prowess in advanced missile development. This development not only enhances India's security but also boosts its prestige in the global defence arena.





The HGV is designed to travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5, offering unmatched advantages in speed, precision, and manoeuvrability. Unlike traditional missiles, it can change course mid-flight, making it difficult to detect and intercept. This capability greatly reduces the reaction time for adversaries, posing a formidable challenge to defence systems worldwide.





The successful test of India's first long-range hypersonic missile on November 16, 2024, demonstrated its ability to carry various payloads over distances exceeding 1,500 km with pinpoint accuracy.





India's entry into the hypersonic club enhances its defence posture and solidifies its position as a regional and global military power. The indigenous development of this technology supports India's "Make in India" initiative, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and promoting self-reliance in defence technology.





Furthermore, DRDO is exploring ambitious projects, including an HGV with a potential range of up to 15,000 kilometres, which could place any target worldwide within India's reach.





Conclusion





India's successful development of these systems enhances its deterrence posture and strengthens its defence capabilities, underscoring the strategic importance of technological self-sufficiency. This is particularly significant in the context of India's broader defence strategy, known as "Atmanirbhar Bharat," which aims to reduce dependence on foreign defence systems and invest in indigenous research and development.

The LR-ASHM program is designed to provide India with a significant naval deterrent, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where maritime disputes with China have become more pronounced.

As regional tensions in the Indo-Pacific continue to evolve, India's advancements in hypersonic technology mark a new era for its military modernisation. This positions India to safeguard its maritime interests better and maintain a competitive edge in the global defence arena. The integration of global advancements in missile technology, along with home-grown innovations like the LR-ASHM, is crucial in establishing India as a key player in the global defence landscape.

Furthermore, India's collaboration with international defence partners, including the United States, plays a vital role in accelerating its defence technology development.

In recent years, India has conducted several successful tests, including the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) in 2020 and a long-range hypersonic missile test in November 2024.

These achievements demonstrate India's ability to develop cutting-edge technologies, enhancing its strategic deterrence capabilities and strengthening its position in the global defence landscape.



