



China and Pakistan have signed a significant cooperation agreement aimed at sending Pakistani astronauts to China's Tiangong space station, marking the first time a foreign astronaut will visit the station. This historic move is part of a broader effort to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance space exploration capabilities between the two nations.





The agreement, witnessed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, outlines a process where two Pakistani astronauts will undergo comprehensive training at the Astronaut Centre of China. One of these astronauts will be trained as a scientific payload specialist, preparing for specialised research aboard the China Space Station (CSS). The selection process is expected to be completed by 2026, with a planned mission to follow shortly after.





The mission will involve conducting cutting-edge scientific experiments across multiple fields, including biological and medical sciences, aerospace, applied physics, and astronomy.









This collaboration not only highlights the deep-rooted strategic ties between China and Pakistan but also underscores China's growing influence in international space diplomacy. The training process for Pakistani astronauts will include learning the Chinese language and adapting to microgravity conditions, which pose significant challenges for space travellers.





The Tiangong space station, completed in late 2022, is capable of housing up to three astronauts for extended periods at an orbital altitude of up to 450 km.





This partnership is seen as a landmark step in Pakistan's space journey, with potential long-term benefits for its human spaceflight and exploration programs.





The agreement reflects China's commitment to expanding international cooperation in space exploration, particularly with developing countries, and is expected to boost Pakistan's technological innovation and capacity building in the space sector.





Agencies







