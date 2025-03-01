



Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath highlighted the organisation's role in translating raw scientific data into actionable intelligence during a recent address.





He emphasised that ISRO's software development is an in-house process, ensuring deep integration between science, technology, and applications. This approach allows ISRO to maintain accuracy, security, and scientific rigour in its software systems, which are crucial for satellite operations, data analysis, and mission simulations.





ISRO has developed complex software systems for various applications, including geospatial data portals, disaster management platforms, and climate monitoring tools. These systems serve governments, researchers, and the public by providing actionable insights from raw scientific data.





The organisation's focus on in-house development underscores its commitment to maintaining control over critical software systems, which is essential for ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of its operations.





ISRO's work in translating raw data into actionable intelligence is part of a broader shift in its mission focus. The organization is evolving from environmentally focused missions to commercially operated systems, reflecting the changing needs and opportunities in the space sector. This evolution involves leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance data processing and analysis capabilities.





In addition to its core space missions, ISRO is also involved in diverse applications of AI and machine learning, such as urban spatial growth modelling, object tracking, and remote sensing-based forestry and ecology. These efforts demonstrate ISRO's commitment to harnessing technology for national development and enhancing its capabilities in data-driven decision-making.





TOI



