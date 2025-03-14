



India is significantly bolstering its naval fleet to maintain security and stability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), a crucial corridor for global shipping.





This expansion is partly in response to China's growing influence in the region, which includes establishing a military base in Djibouti and securing access to key ports like Gwadar in Pakistan and Hambantota in Sri Lanka.





In January 2025, India commissioned three domestically built vessels—a destroyer, a submarine, and a frigate—highlighting the nation's capacity for indigenous defence production and its commitment to strengthening maritime capabilities.





The Indian Navy's recent additions include the INS Surat, a guided-missile destroyer; INS Nilgiri, the first P17A stealth frigate; and INS Vaghsheer, a P75 Scorpene submarine built in collaboration with France's Naval Group.





These advancements are part of a broader strategy to expand the fleet to 175 ships by 2035, with a focus on integrating domestically manufactured components.





India's naval modernisation also includes the 2022 commissioning of its first domestically built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, and the nuclear-powered submarines INS Arihant and INS Arighaat.





India's efforts to enhance its maritime security are driven by the need to counter regional threats, including China's expanding naval presence and Pakistan's naval modernisation.





The Indian Navy is also strengthening its partnerships through initiatives like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) with the U.S., Japan, and Australia to counterbalance China's influence in the Indo-Pacific.





India is developing its naval bases and improving maritime surveillance in strategic locations such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to secure critical sea lines of communication.





The Indian Ocean, traditionally considered a "zone of peace," faces destabilising factors such as Beijing's efforts to undermine the status quo and anti-ship ballistic missile attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.





In response, India is prioritising the development of an anti-access/area denial framework and enhancing power projection capabilities across key choke points like the Malacca Strait.





This strategic shift underscores India's ambition to emerge as a significant maritime power globally, capable of safeguarding its interests and contributing to regional stability.





