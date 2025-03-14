



In a significant milestone for India's military capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully deployed its indigenous Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) from an altitude of 27,000 feet.





This achievement marks the MCPS as the only parachute system currently in use by the Indian Armed Forces capable of deployment above 25,000 feet.





The system, developed by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) in Agra, was tested in a historic jump involving Wing Commander Vishal Lakhesh VM(G), Master Warrant Officer R.J. Singh, and Master Warrant Officer A.A. Baidya. Their successful descent and safe landing showcased the system's effectiveness and advanced tactical features.





The MCPS is designed to enhance operational efficiency with a lower rate of descent and improved steering capabilities. This allows paratroopers to navigate accurately and land safely at designated zones.





The system enables paratroopers to jump from aircraft, deploy their parachutes at predetermined altitudes, and efficiently reach their target areas with precision. This achievement underscores India's commitment to self-reliance and advanced defence capabilities, further cementing its position as a leader in indigenous military technology.





This development aligns with India's broader efforts to enhance its military capabilities through indigenous innovations, such as the development of ejection parachutes for the TEJAS fighter aircraft and advanced combat free fall parachute systems.





These advancements highlight the nation's strategic focus on reducing dependency on foreign suppliers and bolstering its defence sector through cutting-edge technologies.





