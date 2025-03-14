



Currently, there are 60 foreign terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir, a situation that has raised significant concerns among security agencies. These terrorists are primarily affiliated with banned groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), with 35 belonging to LeT, 21 to JeM, and four to HM.





Despite claims of "Zero Infiltration" by the army and Border Security Force (BSF), the presence of these foreign terrorists continues to pose a threat, as they have been involved in recent attacks on security forces in the Jammu region. These attacks are often supported by over-ground workers providing logistical assistance.





The recent surge in terrorist activities in Jammu has been attributed to the involvement of these active foreign terrorists. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed security agencies to intensify efforts to achieve "zero infiltration," emphasizing the need to combat terrorism effectively.





In 2024, the number of active terrorists was reported to be 91, and security forces eliminated 68 terrorists, including 42 foreigners.





The role of foreign terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir is significant due to their advanced training and combat experience, which enhance the operational capabilities of militant groups.





The situation highlights the ongoing challenge of militancy in the region, with foreign terrorists playing a crucial role in planning and executing high-profile attacks. The Indian government continues to face the complex task of balancing security measures with political developments in the region.





