



India has called for significant reforms in UN peacekeeping, emphasising the need for a consensus-driven approach that enhances funding, technology, and the involvement of troop-contributing countries.





During a recent UN Security Council debate, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish articulated India's vision for modernising peacekeeping operations to address emerging threats, including non-state actors and advanced weaponry like drones and IEDs.





Harish highlighted that the effectiveness of peacekeeping missions is jeopardised by funding shortfalls and stressed that adequate resources must align with operational mandates. He advocated for the rationalisation of redundant missions that do not serve operational purposes, arguing that such missions divert critical resources from more urgent peacekeeping needs.





India reaffirmed its commitment to the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) and Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agendas, underscoring the essential role of women in peacekeeping. Harish noted India's organisation of a conference for women peacekeepers from the Global South, underscored that peacekeeping cannot succeed without women's contributions.





Safety for peacekeepers was also a priority in Harish's address, as he called for enhanced protection measures amidst complex conflicts. He advocated for integrating advanced technology into peacekeeping operations to improve situational awareness and response capabilities.





Furthermore, Harish stressed that peacekeeping should not be viewed as a stand alone solution to conflicts; it must be supported by political solutions and reforms within the UN Security Council to reflect current geopolitical realities. He concluded by reaffirming India's long-standing commitment to UN peacekeeping and honouring the sacrifices of over 4,000 peacekeepers, including 182 Indians.





India's proactive stance on these issues highlights its dedication to reforming UN peacekeeping for a more effective and responsive framework in today's challenging global landscape.





