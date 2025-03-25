



Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font is set to make a significant state visit to India from March 30 to April 6, 2025, marking the first visit by a Chilean head of state in 16 years. This visit aims to bolster political and economic relations between Chile and India, focusing on trade diversification and investment collaboration with India, the world's fifth-largest economy.





The delegation accompanying President Boric will include key government officials, parliamentarians, and representatives from various sectors including business, education, culture, and agribusiness. Notable ministers in the delegation will be Foreign Affairs Minister Alberto van Klaveren, Finance Minister Mario Marcel, Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela, Mining Minister Aurora Williams, Women and Gender Equality Minister Antonia Orellana, and Culture Minister Carolina Arredondo. Additionally, undersecretaries of International Economic Relations and Economy will also participate.





The visit will take place across major Indian cities: New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. In New Delhi, President Boric is scheduled to meet with Indian leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on April 1. A key component of this leg will be a business forum aimed at exploring new trade opportunities and promoting Chile as a strategic trade partner.





In Mumbai, President Boric will engage in high-level meetings with executives from the Agri-food sector and participate in the "Shoot in Chile" initiative to promote Chile as an attractive location for international film productions. The final segment of his visit will occur in Bangalore during the Innovation Summit on April 4, where discussions will focus on technology and innovation partnerships between Chilean and Indian enterprises.





This visit underscores a commitment to enhancing bilateral ties through strategic economic cooperation and cultural exchange, reflecting both nations' aspirations for deeper collaboration in various sectors.





ANI







