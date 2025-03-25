



India has called for significant reforms in UN peacekeeping, emphasising a consensus-driven approach that includes better funding, enhanced technology, and a greater role for troop-contributing countries. This was articulated by Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish during a UN Security Council debate focused on adapting peace operations to new realities.





Ambassador Harish highlighted the challenges faced by UN peacekeepers today, including the rise of non-state actors, armed groups, and advanced weaponry such as drones and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). He stressed that adapting peace operations requires the involvement of troop-contributing nations in the mandate formulation process at every stage. Harish pointed out that current funding shortfalls jeopardise the effectiveness of peacekeeping missions, stating that resources must align with operational mandates to address modern challenges effectively.





Furthermore, he advocated for the closure of redundant missions that no longer serve a clear purpose, arguing that such missions divert essential resources from those that are urgently needed. Harish reaffirmed India's commitment to the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) and Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agendas, emphasizing the critical role of women in peacekeeping. He noted India's recent organization of the first-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers from the Global South as a step towards enhancing women's participation in these operations.





On the safety of peacekeepers, Harish insisted that their protection must remain a priority amid complex conflicts. He called for integrating advanced surveillance and communication technologies into peacekeeping operations to improve situational awareness and response capabilities. India is prepared to share its expertise in this area as part of its commitment to reforming UN peacekeeping efforts.





In his concluding remarks, Harish reiterated India's long-standing dedication to UN peacekeeping, highlighting its historical contribution of nearly 300,000 troops across over 50 missions. He also paid tribute to more than 4,000 fallen peacekeepers and called for the timely completion of a memorial wall honouring their sacrifices. Harish's statement underscored India's vision for a balanced and effective approach to peacekeeping amidst geopolitical volatility and limited resources.





