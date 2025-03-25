



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed optimism regarding the upcoming trade discussions between India and the United States, which are set to take place from March 25 to March 29, 2025. Tharoor emphasized the need for constructive dialogue that would ensure Indian trade is not adversely affected by the proposed reciprocal tariffs set to be implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump on April 2, 2025





He highlighted that the U.S. delegation, led by Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, will engage with Indian officials from the Commerce Ministry over four days to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement aimed at addressing existing trade disparities.





Tharoor noted that India currently enjoys a $45 billion trade surplus with the U.S., but he cautioned that this surplus could diminish if tariffs are applied reciprocally. He stated, "I’m hoping that in the talks they'll find some sensible outcome," emphasizing the importance of maintaining a favourable trade balance for India.





The discussions come amid concerns from Indian exporters about the potential impact of Trump's tariffs, which could affect various sectors, particularly pharmaceuticals and automobiles. Reports indicate that India is considering tariff cuts on approximately 55% of U.S. imports as part of these negotiations, contingent upon receiving concessions from the U.S. in return.





The Indian government aims to negotiate effectively while protecting its local industries from an influx of cheaper imports, particularly from China.





As both countries work towards finalizing the initial phase of a broader trade agreement by fall 2025, Tharoor's comments reflect a cautious optimism about achieving mutually beneficial outcomes in these critical discussions.





ANI







