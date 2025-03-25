



Recent developments in Bangladesh have sparked widespread speculation about a potential coup, particularly following the heightened military presence in Dhaka and the ongoing political unrest under interim leader Muhammad Yunus.





General Wakar Uz Zaman, the Army Chief, has been at the centre of these rumours, which gained momentum after reports of his meetings with senior military officials and concerns over rising extremism.





The situation escalated when it was revealed that Lieutenant General Faizur Rahman, a senior officer with alleged ties to Pakistan, had been placed under surveillance due to suspicions of plotting to replace General Zaman.





Intelligence indicated that Rahman convened clandestine meetings with divisional commanders to garner support for a coup, but these efforts reportedly failed to gain traction.





The Army Chief's secretariat became aware of these gatherings, leading to a warning that caused many senior officers to withdraw from participation.





Amidst this backdrop, the military's deployment of troops in Dhaka has further fueled rumors of a possible coup or declaration of martial law. Reports suggest that soldiers from the 9th Division have begun entering the capital in a phased manner, raising concerns about the army's intentions regarding the Yunus-led government.





Despite the swirling rumours, General Zaman has publicly dismissed the notion of an impending coup, urging patience and emphasizing that misinformation should not distract from the army's priorities. He highlighted the need for unity and discipline within the armed forces while addressing concerns over law and order in Bangladesh.





As protests against Yunus's administration continue, analysts are closely monitoring the evolving dynamics between the military and government as tensions rise.





NDTV Report







