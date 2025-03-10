India and France have finalized negotiations for the purchase of 26 Rafale-M fighter aircraft, valued at approximately USD 7.6 billion. The formal agreement is expected to be signed in April 2025 during a visit by the French Defence Minister to India.





This deal marks a significant enhancement of the Indian Navy's capabilities, as the Rafale-M will replace the ageing MiG-29K and MiG-29KUB aircraft currently operated by the Navy's INAS 300 “White Tigers” and INAS 303 “Black Panthers” squadrons. The new aircraft will be deployed on the Indian Navy's aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.





The order is expected to include 22 Rafale-M carrier-based fighters and four Rafale B dual-seat trainers. The Rafale B trainers are not designed for carrier operations and will be used for land-based training.





This acquisition is part of India's broader efforts to strengthen its maritime strike capabilities, particularly in response to the growing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean Region. The deal also includes the purchase of advanced missiles such as Meteor and Exocet, along with performance-based logistics support and training programs for crew training.





Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of the Rafale, is considering establishing a final assembly line in India to support future orders and align with India's "Make in India" initiative.





This move reflects the growing strategic partnership between India and France, which has been bolstered by previous defence collaborations, including the delivery of 36 Rafale jets to the Indian Air Force under a 2016 contract.





The delivery of the Rafale-M aircraft is expected to begin by May 2028, with the first jet to be delivered within 37 months of signing the contract.





