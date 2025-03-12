



According to information published on the Facebook account of the IADN Centre on March 9, 2025, the DRDO is developing the 300 kW Directed-Energy Weapon (DEW) laser, named Surya, which boasts a remarkable range of 20 kilometres.





India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has made significant advancements in the field of directed-energy weapons. This system boasts an operational range of 20 kilometres and is designed to neutralise aerial threats such as drones, missiles, and other airborne projectiles. The Surya laser weapon is notable for its high-power output and extended engagement distance, which enhances defence efficiency and provides a cost-effective solution compared to traditional missile-based air defence systems.





The Laser Science and Technology Centre (LASTEC), DRDO's lead laboratory for laser technology, is spearheading the project. While DRDO has previously developed a 25-kilowatt laser capable of targeting ballistic missiles within a 5-7 km range, this new initiative represents a significant leap in power and capability.





The 300-kilowatt system aligns with global trends in directed energy weapons, such as the U.S. Army's development of similar high-energy laser prototypes. DRDO’s efforts reflect its commitment to integrating advanced technologies into India’s defence infrastructure, although challenges remain in scaling these systems to operational readiness.





Image Courtesy: Varun Karthikeyan





Key Features of Surya:





Power Output: 300 kW, making it one of the most powerful laser systems globally.

Operational Range: 20 kilometres, allowing for effective engagement of targets at a considerable distance.

Target Capabilities: Designed to neutralise high-speed threats like UAVs, rockets, and incoming missiles.

Advantages: Offers unlimited firing capability as long as a power source is available, reducing logistical burdens and costs associated with traditional ammunition.





The Surya laser weapon system represents a significant advancement in India's defence capabilities, particularly against modern air-based threats. While India’s Surya is still under development, it is expected to rival these advanced systems in terms of power and precision.





The global competition underscores the growing importance of laser weapons in modern warfare due to their ability to engage targets at the speed of light with minimal collateral damage.





However, challenges remain for all nations, including environmental limitations and engineering hurdles in scaling up power without compromising mobility. As countries continue to innovate, laser weapons are likely to become indispensable in addressing emerging threats such as drones and hypersonic missiles, marking a transformative shift in military strategy. India’s progress with the Surya thus highlights its determination to secure a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving domain.





With a high-power output of 300 kW, it is designed to neutralize high-speed targets such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), rockets, and incoming missiles. Its range of 20 kilometres provides substantial stand-off capability, enabling the system to engage threats at a safe distance before they reach critical assets.





These features make it highly effective in scenarios involving missile defence, drone swarms, and other airborne challenges. By leveraging the precision, speed, and adaptability of laser technology, the Surya system enhances India's ability to counter emerging threats in modern warfare, offering a cost-effective and efficient solution with minimal collateral damage.





The development of Surya places India among a select group of countries, including the United States, China, Russia, and Israel, that are pioneering high-power laser technologies for defence applications. While other countries have developed notable systems, such as the U.S. AN/SEQ-3 Laser Weapon System and China's Sheng-1 laser, India's Surya stands out for its power and range.





The Surya laser weapon is expected to strengthen India's multi-layered air defence strategy and contribute significantly to its defence capabilities against emerging threats like drone swarms and hypersonic missiles. Future advancements may include the development of even more powerful laser systems, potentially reaching the 1 MW class, to counter long-range ballistic threats.





