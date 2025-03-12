



The European Union has announced a series of countermeasures in response to the United States' imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. The U.S. tariffs, which took effect on March 12, 2025, include a 25% duty on all steel and aluminium imports, impacting approximately $28 billion worth of EU exports.





In response, the EU will impose its own tariffs on a range of U.S. goods valued at about 26 billion euros ($28 billion), aiming to protect European businesses and consumers from the economic impact of these tariffs.





The EU's countermeasures will be implemented in two stages. Initially, previously suspended tariffs from 2018 and 2020 will be reinstated on April 1, targeting products such as motorcycles, bourbon, and jeans.





Additional tariffs will be introduced by mid-April, affecting a broader range of goods including textiles, home appliances, agricultural products like poultry and beef, and other industrial items.





European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that while the EU is taking robust action, it remains open to negotiations and believes that tariffs are detrimental to both economies.





The EU's decision reflects its commitment to safeguarding its economic interests while maintaining a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with the U.S. to resolve trade disputes.





The move also highlights the ongoing trade tensions between the EU and the U.S., which have been exacerbated by the Trump administration's trade policies.





Agencies







