



India and the European Union (EU) are actively engaging in discussions to strengthen their bilateral ties, focusing on parliamentary exchanges and addressing global issues. On March 18, 2025, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) of India's Ministry of External Affairs, met with Angelika Niebler, Chair of the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with India.





This meeting was part of ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation between the two entities, as highlighted by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on social media.





The discussions come at a pivotal moment as both sides aim to finalise a comprehensive free trade agreement by the end of the year, which has been described as potentially the largest of its kind globally.





This agreement is seen as crucial for mitigating economic risks associated with rising geopolitical tensions and protectionism. Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt emphasised that 2025 could be a breakthrough year for India-EU relations, underscoring a mutual commitment to advancing their partnership amidst a changing global landscape.





The EU's strategic interest in India is driven by shared democratic values and the need for collaboration in various sectors, including trade, technology, and security.





As both regions navigate challenges posed by authoritarian regimes and global instability, their partnership is increasingly viewed as vital for promoting stability and prosperity in a multipolar world.





ANI







