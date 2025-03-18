



NASA astronauts Sunita "Suni" Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore, along with two other crew members, successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule at 1:05 AM ET on March 18, 2025.





Their departure marks the end of a nine-month mission that was originally intended to last only a week but was extended due to complications with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which left them stranded in orbit.





A SpaceX Dragon capsule containing four astronauts, including Starliner’s test pilots Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore, undocked from the orbiting outpost. The spacecraft is scheduled for a splashdown somewhere off the Florida coast at about 6pm ET after a 17-hour descent, with mission managers determining the precise location after assessing weather conditions.





The undocking process involved closing the hatch between the spacecraft and the ISS the night before, followed by a series of manoeuvring burns that positioned the capsule for its return.





Williams and Wilmore's extended stay drew significant media attention, particularly as they were dubbed "stranded" astronauts due to delays caused by technical issues with their original return vehicle. The two astronauts had been conducting scientific experiments and maintenance aboard the ISS during their prolonged mission.





Joining Williams and Wilmore on this return trip are NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who had arrived at the ISS in September 2024. Following their splashdown, the crew will undergo routine medical checks before heading to Houston to reunite with their families.





