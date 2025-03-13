



India is ambitiously positioned to become one of the top five shipbuilding countries globally by 2047. This vision is part of the broader Maritime Vision 2047, which aims to transform India into a global leader in maritime sectors such as shipbuilding, ship repair, and ship recycling.





Currently, India holds a negligible market share in global shipbuilding, ranking outside the top 15 with a mere 0.07% share.





To achieve this goal, significant investments and expansions are necessary. The government plans to enhance shipbuilding capacity by adding an additional Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 4 million tons.





The path to achieving this ambitious target involves several strategic initiatives. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has outlined plans to develop mega shipbuilding parks across several states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Gujarat.





These parks are expected to attract foreign investment, particularly from countries like South Korea and Japan. Furthermore, the government is focusing on indigenous warship production and has introduced policies such as the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy to provide subsidies on shipbuilding contracts.





By 2030, India aims to be among the top 10 maritime nations, with a substantial increase in annual shipbuilding output required to meet this goal.





The Maritime India Vision 2030 has identified over 150 initiatives to propel the maritime sector forward, including improvements in governance, technology adoption, and financial resilience.





The government is emphasising sustainable practices, such as the establishment of a Coastal Green Shipping Corridor.





India's journey to becoming a top shipbuilding nation by 2047 involves a comprehensive overhaul of its maritime infrastructure and capabilities.





