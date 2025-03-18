



India has called on the United States to take decisive action against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistani group that has been deemed a terrorist organization by Indian authorities.





During a meeting on March 17, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence, to designate SFJ as a foreign terrorist organization under US laws.





Singh highlighted SFJ's connections to Pakistan and its activities promoting secessionism and violence aimed at creating an independent Khalistan, which poses a threat to India's sovereignty and security.





The SFJ, which operates primarily from the US under the leadership of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has been linked to various anti-India activities, including threats against Indian officials and attempts to incite dissent within the Indian military.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged Tulsi Gabbard, to designate the Khalistani separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as a terrorist organisation. Singh expressed concerns regarding SFJ's anti-India activities conducted on American soil, particularly those led by its chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is already designated as a terrorist under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The SFJ has been implicated in various unlawful activities, including threats against Indian political leaders and the targeting of Hindu temples in the US.

Singh highlighted the links between SFJ and other terrorist organizations, including Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Babbar Khalsa International.

He emphasized the need for the US to take strong action against SFJ to curb its operations that threaten India's national security. This discussion comes in the wake of an alleged assassination plot against Pannun, which has drawn significant attention and scrutiny regarding India's involvement, a claim that India has denied.

The meeting between Singh and Gabbard is part of broader efforts to strengthen India-US strategic ties, particularly in defence and intelligence sharing. Both leaders discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation in cutting-edge defence technologies and integrating defence industrial supply chains to bolster resilience against shared threats.





The meeting between Singh and Gabbard also addressed broader strategic cooperation between India and the US, focusing on defence and intelligence sharing.





Both leaders recognized the importance of enhancing their partnership in combating terrorism and ensuring regional security. This dialogue is particularly significant given recent events involving pro-Khalistani protests in both Canada and the UK, which have raised alarms in New Delhi regarding the safety of its diplomats abroad.





ANI







