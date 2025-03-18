



The interim government of Bangladesh has publicly criticised remarks made by U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, labelling them as "misleading and damaging." Gabbard's comments highlighted concerns regarding the persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh, specifically mentioning Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians, and suggested that these issues are linked to a broader threat of Islamist terrorism and the ideology of an "Islamic Caliphate".





In response, the Bangladeshi government expressed dismay at Gabbard's statements, asserting that they unjustly tarnish the nation's image and undermine the efforts of its citizens who strive for peace and stability.





The government emphasised that linking Bangladesh to extremist ideologies is unfounded and detrimental, pointing out that the country has made significant strides in combating extremism through collaboration with international partners, including the United States.





Officials from the interim government criticised Gabbard for making broad generalizations without providing specific evidence, arguing that such statements could reinforce harmful stereotypes and exacerbate sectarian tensions within the country.





Tulsi Gabbard, also addressed the ongoing issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism against India. She emphasised that the Trump administration has consistently recognised the threat posed by Islamist terrorism, which she described as a significant concern for both India and the United States. Gabbard stated, "President Trump, through his first administration and continuing now, has been very clear about his commitment to defeating this threat of Islamist terrorism that has unfortunately plagued us and continues to pose a direct threat to the American people".





"But, we see how it's been impacting people here in India, in Bangladesh, currently ongoing in Syria, Israel and different countries in the Middle East. So this is a threat that I know Prime Minister Modi also takes seriously and one where the leaders of our two countries will work together to try to identify and defeat that threat," she added.





