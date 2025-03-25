



An Army Jawan was critically injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. The explosion, which occurred in the Bagyaldara area of the Degwar sector, is suspected to have been planted by terrorists. This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region, particularly amid heightened alertness and increased recoveries of IEDs by security forces.





The blast took place on March 24, 2025, and preliminary reports suggest it might have been an accidental mine explosion. Security agencies are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Notably, this explosion follows a recent operation by the Army's Romeo Force and Jammu and Kashmir police, which resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and narcotics from a hideout in Sangla village.





In light of escalating terror threats, security agencies had issued a high alert across Jammu and Kashmir just hours prior to the blast. Intelligence reports indicate that over 100 active terrorists are currently operating in the region, with many identified as foreign operatives. The situation remains tense as sporadic encounters between security forces and militants continue to occur, raising concerns about potential infiltration attempts as warmer weather approaches.





