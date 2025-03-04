



India has strongly rebuked the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, for his remarks on Kashmir and Manipur, labelling them as "unfounded" and "baseless." The criticism came after Turk's global update to the 58th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, where he expressed concerns over the situations in both regions.





Ambassador Arindam Bagchi, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, emphasised that India remains a "healthy, vibrant, and pluralistic society," contrasting sharply with the perceptions presented in the update.





Bagchi highlighted significant strides in Jammu and Kashmir, including high voter turnout in provincial elections, a thriving tourism industry, and rapid development, which he argued contradicted Turk's concerns.





He also criticised the update for "oversimplifications of complex issues, sweeping and generalised remarks, usage of loose terminologies, and apparent cherry-picking of situations." Additionally, Bagchi urged for a better understanding of India's civilizational ethos, which values diversity and openness, and suggested that the Office of the High Commissioner should reflect on its approach to address the "pervasive unease" it has sensed.





Turk's update called for increased efforts to address violence and displacement in Manipur through dialogue and human rights, and expressed concerns over the use of restrictive laws against human rights defenders and journalists in Kashmir.





However, his report notably omitted any mention of Pakistan, sparking criticism over selective focus. India's response underscores its commitment to its democratic institutions and its robust civic space, while questioning the UN's impartiality and understanding of India's complex social landscape.





ANI







