



In a significant enhancement of India's defence capabilities, the Indian Army and Air Force are set to acquire land-attack BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, which can strike targets at a range exceeding 800 kilometres.





This acquisition involves approximately 250 missiles and has been approved by the Defence Acquisition Council, pending final clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security.





Previously, BrahMos missiles had a range of around 300 kilometres, but advancements have significantly increased their operational capabilities.





The new missiles will be deployed in both desert and high-altitude regions, bolstering India's strategic defence posture.





This order is part of a repeat acquisition following similar orders placed by the Indian Navy, highlighting the missile's success as a joint venture between India and Russia, despite the majority of production occurring in Russia.





Efforts are underway to indigenise key components of the BrahMos system, with support from India's private sector. The missile has also gained international attention, being successfully exported to the Philippines and attracting interest from other nations.





Under new leadership, BrahMos Aerospace is developing next-generation variants of the missile, which will be produced in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.





ANI







