



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri of India and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau recently engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening the India-U.S. partnership.





Their conversation, held on March 28, 2025, focused on various strategic interests, including bilateral trade, defense, technology cooperation, and mobility issues.





During the meeting, Misri congratulated Landau on his recent confirmation by the U.S. Senate and emphasized the importance of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both officials acknowledged the growing convergence of strategic interests between the two nations and discussed ongoing efforts to reduce trade barriers to foster a fair and balanced trade relationship.





They also addressed issues related to illegal immigration and the need for continued cooperation from India in this area.





Misri extended an invitation for Landau to visit India at his earliest convenience, highlighting the commitment of both sides to remain engaged on mutual concerns.





The discussions come at a crucial time as the U.S. is set to impose reciprocal tariffs on India starting April 2, which adds urgency to their trade negotiations.





ET News







