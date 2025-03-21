



The Indian Army and Air Force are poised to acquire 250 BrahMos missiles, with the deal valued at approximately $2.4 billion USD.





This acquisition is currently under review by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and forms part of India's military budget for 2024, which totals around $72 billion.





The BrahMos missile, developed through an Indo-Russian collaboration, is based on the Russian P-800 Oniks missile and is recognized as one of the most advanced systems in its class. It boasts capabilities such as speeds up to Mach 2.8 and ranges between 300 and 500 kilometres, depending on the variant.





The missile's design allows it to be launched from various platforms including land, sea, air, and underwater, carrying a payload of 200 to 300 kilograms with high-explosive or submunition warheads.





While official confirmation from the Ministry of Defence has yet to be issued, this significant acquisition underscores India's commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities amid escalating regional security challenges.





The deal is anticipated to bolster both offensive and defensive operations of the Indian Armed Forces, reinforcing India's strategic position globally.





In addition to strengthening its military capabilities, India has recently exported BrahMos missiles to the Philippines and is in discussions with Vietnam for potential deals. This not only enhances India's defence partnerships but also positions it as a competitive player in the global arms market.





The strategic implications of acquiring these missiles are profound, particularly concerning India's relations with neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan. Enhanced missile capabilities would serve as a deterrent against these nations and improve India's ability to target critical military and infrastructure assets within medium ranges.





This acquisition could potentially escalate the arms race in the region, prompting increased military spending and advancements in nuclear capabilities from neighbouring adversaries.





AR Report







