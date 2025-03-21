



The recent diplomatic exchanges at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) have highlighted the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, with India firmly rebutting Pakistan's claims and reiterating its stance that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is an integral part of India.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticised the UN for framing Pakistan's military aggression in Kashmir as a mere "dispute," emphasising that this mis-characterisation undermines the reality of Pakistan's illegal occupation since 1947-48.





India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, condemned Pakistan's misinformation campaigns during a recent Security Council meeting, asserting that Kashmir will always remain an inalienable part of India.





He pointed out the irony in Pakistan's self-portrayal as a champion against terrorism while being recognised as a "global epicentre" of terrorism itself, given its support for groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.





Pakistan continues to invoke Kashmir at international forums, attempting to divert attention from its internal issues such as economic collapse and human rights violations. The Pakistani leadership claims to uphold the right of Kashmiris to self-determination based on UN resolutions, despite India's consistent assertion that these claims are unfounded and hypocritical.





The Indian government has highlighted that Pakistan's actions in J&K, including demographic changes and state-sponsored terrorism, contradict its professed support for Kashmiri rights.





India's response at the UNGA aligns with its broader strategy of countering Pakistan's narratives while reinforcing its sovereignty over J&K.





The Indian representatives have emphasised that peace in South Asia hinges on Pakistan abandoning its policy of terrorism and interference in India's internal matters. They argue that despite Pakistan's attempts to manipulate the narrative surrounding Kashmir, the region is progressing towards stability and development.





India's firm stance at the UN underscores its commitment to countering Pakistan's propaganda regarding Kashmir while promoting a narrative of progress and stability within the region.





The ongoing diplomatic tussle reflects deeper geopolitical dynamics, where both nations seek to assert their narratives on an international stage amidst longstanding historical grievances.





Agencies







