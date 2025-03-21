



Tulsi Gabbard's historic visit to India as the U.S. Director of National Intelligence signifies a strategic shift in India-U.S. relations, moving beyond economic cooperation to a broader focus on defence, intelligence, and counterterrorism collaboration.





During her meetings with Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Gabbard underscored the need for robust intelligence-sharing and security partnerships to address emerging global threats such as terrorism, cyber warfare, and regional instability.





Notably, India raised concerns about Khalistani extremism and sought U.S. support in designating such groups as terrorist organizations, reflecting a deepening alignment on counterterrorism efforts.





Gabbard also highlighted the Trump administration's foreign policy approach rooted in "realism and pragmatism," stressing that achieving peace requires direct engagement with both allies and adversaries.





Her remarks at the Raisina Dialogue underscored the shared vision of Modi and Trump for prioritizing their nations' interests while fostering mutual cooperation. Discussions extended to maritime security, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, signalling a multidimensional engagement between the two democracies.





This visit comes amid shifting global alliances and uncertainties surrounding U.S. commitments in Asia and Europe. Gabbard's trip reinforces Washington's intent to strengthen ties with India as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region, aligning their strategic priorities in addressing terrorism, ensuring regional stability, and countering extremist ideologies.





Her emphasis on shared values and practical solutions marks a pivotal moment in recalibrating the India-U.S. partnership for the evolving geopolitical landscape.





DHNS







