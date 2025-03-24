



The Indian Army has established a digital learning lab at the Jangda Government Upper Primary School in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, as part of its Operation Sadbhavana initiative aimed at bridging the digital divide in remote areas.





This facility, named the "Doctor Kalam Computer Lab" in honour of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, features ten fully equipped computers, along with essential accessories such as tables, chairs, projectors, and a projector screen to facilitate interactive learning.





The inauguration ceremony was attended by local dignitaries, school staff, and enthusiastic students who expressed their gratitude for this significant contribution.





The new lab is expected to enhance educational experiences by providing students access to digital resources, thus modernising their learning environment and promoting technological literacy.





Teachers at the school are optimistic about the positive impact this initiative will have on their teaching methodologies. The introduction of multimedia tools will allow them to incorporate diverse educational content, making learning more engaging and effective.





Community members have also welcomed this development, recognizing its potential to create equal opportunities for students in Jangda, enabling them to compete with peers from more urbanized regions.





