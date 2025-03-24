



The F-47, the United States' sixth-generation fighter jet, has been under secret development and testing for several years as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program.





Announced by President Donald Trump, the F-47 is designed to replace the ageing F-22 Raptor and is touted as the most advanced and lethal aircraft ever built. Boeing has secured a contract valued at over $20 billion for this ambitious project, with total investments expected to reach hundreds of billions over its lifetime.





Key features of the F-47 include a tailless, blended-wing body design and adaptive cycle engines that allow for dynamic switching between high-thrust and fuel-efficient modes, enhancing both range and maneuverability.





The aircraft is expected to carry hypersonic missiles with a combat range exceeding 300 kilometres and will integrate advanced technologies such as AI co-pilots for enhanced decision-making during combat. This AI capability allows for real-time threat analysis, target prioritization, and mission planning, effectively acting as a force multiplier for human pilots.





The F-47's combat radius is projected to be over 1,500 nautical miles without refuelling, making it capable of penetrating contested airspace in regions like the Indo-Pacific, where it will counter threats from adversaries such as China.





Additionally, the fighter will operate in conjunction with autonomous drone wingmen, known as Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), which will perform various roles including reconnaissance and electronic warfare.





Stealth technology in the F-47 is redefined compared to previous generations, incorporating multi-spectral capabilities such as infrared suppression and advanced radar-absorbent materials. Moreover, it is designed to function either with a pilot or autonomously, providing flexibility in mission execution.





The integration of these cutting-edge features positions the F-47 not only as a formidable air superiority fighter but also as a key component within a broader networked warfare strategy that includes real-time data sharing among allied forces.





The F-47 represents a significant leap in military aviation technology, embodying a shift towards more integrated and intelligent combat systems that leverage artificial intelligence and advanced materials to maintain air dominance in future conflicts.





Agencies







