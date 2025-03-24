



Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the revered freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Martyrs' Day, commemorating their ultimate sacrifice for India's independence. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, PM Modi emphasised that their "fearless pursuit of freedom and justice" continues to inspire the nation.





He reflected on their significant contributions to the independence movement and highlighted their enduring legacy in the hearts of every Indian.





The Prime Minister recounted a poignant childhood story of Bhagat Singh, illustrating his early commitment to the cause of freedom. Modi stated that despite the passage of time, the sacrifices made by these martyrs remain deeply ingrained in the collective memory of the nation.





He quoted a Hindu Shloka to honour their indomitable spirit, asserting that those who sacrifice for their country are beyond harm.





Other prominent leaders also joined in paying homage. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recognized the broader implications of Bhagat Singh's struggle, noting it extended beyond colonial oppression to include fights against social injustices such as casteism.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed their respect for the martyrs, underscoring the revolutionary spirit that continues to motivate generations.





Martyrs' Day serves as a solemn reminder of the courage displayed by these young revolutionaries, who were executed by British authorities in 1931 at a young age for their activism against colonial rule.





Their legacy remains a source of inspiration for all Indians, reinforcing the values of patriotism and justice in contemporary society.





ANI







