India needs to develop advanced drones like the U.S. RQ-4 Global Hawk which is high-altitude, long-endurance UAV designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions





The Indian Army faces unparalleled challenges in its deployments in the extreme weather conditions of the Himalayas, where it operates at super-high altitudes. These conditions not only demand extraordinary human endurance but also significantly impact the performance of technical equipment, including drones. According to the Additional Director General (ADG), the harsh environment reduces the operational efficiency of machines by nearly 60 percent. This necessitates specialized adaptations for equipment and innovative solutions from indigenous industries.





To address these challenges, the Army has invited indigenous drone manufacturers to test their technologies under actual battlefield conditions in the Himalayas. This collaboration aims to ensure that drones and other equipment meet the Army's unique requirements in such extreme environments. The Army Design Bureau has also outlined specific needs for various types of drones tailored to different operational purposes.





The Himalayan terrain poses additional logistical and strategic difficulties. The rugged landscape, coupled with extreme cold, avalanches, and limited infrastructure, complicates troop movement, surveillance, and supply chains. Many forward posts are accessible only by foot or helicopter, further straining resources. Despite these obstacles, the Indian Army continues to adapt its strategies and collaborate with industries to enhance its operational capabilities in these challenging conditions.





The Indian Army is actively urging domestic industries to develop advanced combat drones as part of its modernisation efforts to enhance operational capabilities. This initiative aligns with the Army’s vision of equipping every soldier with a personal drone, emphasising the creation of "smart soldiers" through digitisation and technological upgrades.





The focus includes nano drones for surveillance, satellite-based systems, and precision strike capabilities tailored for diverse terrains, particularly high-altitude regions.





Major General CS Mann, ADG Army Design Bureau, called out to the industry partners at the Bharat Drone Manthan 2.0 to contribute to the needs of forces for the latest combat drones.





To address growing threats from unmanned aerial systems, the Army is also investing in counter-drone technologies. Recent advancements include the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDD&IS), developed by DRDO and Bharat Electronics Ltd., which employs laser-based interception and jamming capabilities to neutralize drones within a range of 5–8 km.





These systems are deployed along sensitive borders, such as the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





The Army has also issued tenders for over 2,200 drones across various categories, including logistics drones, unmanned surveillance helicopters, and remotely piloted aerial vehicles.





These systems are designed for rapid deployment and autonomous operation, reflecting the Army’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for tactical superiority.





How Will The Advanced Combat Drones Enhance The Indian Army's Capabilities





The integration of advanced combat drones will significantly enhance the Indian Army's operational capabilities across multiple dimensions. These drones will improve surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike abilities, particularly in sensitive border areas with Pakistan and China.





Equipped with long-range endurance exceeding 24 hours and the ability to operate at altitudes above 30,000 feet, these drones can evade detection and provide real-time intelligence, reducing risk to soldiers and enabling effective counter-terrorism operations.





The adoption of swarm drone technology will allow coordinated precision strikes, improving battlefield efficiency. Additionally, indigenous advancements like the Bhargavastra counter-drone system and High-Power Microwave (HPM) systems will strengthen India's defence against aerial threats. These systems can neutralize both individual drones and swarms using guided micro-missiles, jamming capabilities, and microwave-based destruction.





Furthermore, the Army's focus on AI-driven analytics and communication networks will enhance situational awareness and decision-making in real time. These technologies, combined with indigenous manufacturing efforts under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, will ensure self-reliance while addressing evolving threats in modern warfare.





Role of Private Industries In The Development of Advanced Combat Drones





Private industries will play a pivotal role in the development of advanced combat drones for the Indian Army by driving innovation, manufacturing capabilities, and technological advancements. Their contributions include:





Private companies are expected to invest in cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, autonomous systems, and advanced sensors to enhance drone capabilities. This includes developing drones with longer endurance, higher payload capacities, and precision targeting systems tailored for diverse military applications, such as reconnaissance, surveillance, and combat operations.





The requirement for the latest anti-jamming and anti-spoofing measures is also being met by Indian companies. The Army is also working to procure protection systems for direct energy weapons.





Close collaboration between private industries and the Indian Army will ensure that drones are designed to meet specific battlefield requirements. This synergy allows industries to incorporate real-time feedback from military personnel into their designs, leading to practical and effective solutions.





Under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), private firms will be instrumental in reducing dependency on foreign suppliers by manufacturing drones domestically. This will not only strengthen India's defence capabilities but also boost the local economy and create a robust defence ecosystem.





Private players will also contribute to developing counter-drone systems, such as jamming devices and laser-based interception technologies, which are increasingly critical for neutralizing aerial threats posed by adversaries.





Indian private industries may collaborate with international firms to leverage global expertise in drone technology, as seen in partnerships like Thales Group's agreement with Garuda Aerospace to advance India's drone ecosystem.





In a nutshell, by fostering innovation, ensuring cost-effective production, and aligning with military needs, private industries will be key enablers in modernising the Indian Army's combat drone capabilities. These efforts aim to bolster India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing while addressing strategic challenges posed by adversaries like China and Pakistan.





IT News







