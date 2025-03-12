



A controversy has erupted at Jadavpur University in Kolkata following the appearance of graffiti with slogans like 'Azad Kashmir' and 'Free Palestine' on a wall near gate number three of the campus.





The incident has sparked a political row, with various student groups and political factions reacting sharply to the graffiti. The Kolkata Police has registered a case against supporters of the left-wing student organisation, Progressive Democratic Students' Federation, under sections related to endangering India's sovereignty and unity.





The situation at the university has been tense for several days, with ongoing protests over issues such as the absence of student union elections and a recent incident involving West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu.





On March 1, Basu's car allegedly grazed past two students during a protest, leading to injuries and further escalating tensions. An FIR has been lodged against Basu and professor Om Prakash Mishra in connection with the violence.





The alleged presence of plain clothes police personnel on campus, coinciding with the arrival of a professor linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress, has also been met with disapproval from students and faculty members.





Student groups like the Students Federation of India (SFI) have expressed opposition to secessionist views while criticising the repression of minorities in BJP-ruled states.





The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad unit at Jadavpur University has supported a police probe, calling for strict measures to prevent the campus from becoming a hub for anti-national activities.





Despite the controversy, most classes and examinations at the university have continued as scheduled.





