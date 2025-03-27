



Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi emphasized the Indian Navy's strength and readiness, attributing it to the selfless service and sacrifices of its veterans. Speaking at a recent event in Ernakulam, Kerala, he expressed deep gratitude towards these veterans for their crucial role in establishing a foundation of maritime excellence and operational preparedness for the Navy.





During the ceremony, Admiral Tripathi honoured distinguished veterans, including Major General M Kesavan (Retd), a hero from the 1971 war, and Cdr Idiculla Jose (Retd), a decorated communications expert and Indo-Pak war veteran. Their legacies continue to inspire current naval officers and serve as guiding forces within the Navy.





Additionally, Shashi Tripathi, President of the Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA), recognised the contributions of Veer Naris—wives of deceased naval personnel—highlighting their resilience and sacrifices. The event underscored the Navy's commitment to supporting its extended family.





Admiral Tripathi also outlined various welfare initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of veterans and their families, focusing on healthcare, pensions, and rehabilitation programs. He reassured them of the Indian Navy's ongoing support and shared his vision for the future, which includes innovation, strategic partnerships, and enhanced maritime security to safeguard India's interests "Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow".





