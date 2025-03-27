



India is set to conduct its inaugural joint naval exercise, AIKEYME (Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement), with ten African nations in April 2025.





This significant initiative aims to enhance maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region and will be co-hosted by the Indian Navy and the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.





The exercise is scheduled to take place from April 13 to 18 and will be inaugurated by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





Participating countries include Tanzania, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa.





The exercise will consist of two main phases: a harbour phase focused on table top exercises and command post simulations addressing piracy and information sharing, and a sea phase involving practical drills such as search and rescue operations, small arms training, and helicopter operations.





This initiative is part of India's broader strategy to solidify its role as a "preferred security partner" and "first responder" in the Indian Ocean region, particularly in light of China's growing influence.





In conjunction with AIKEYME, India will also launch the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar initiative. This program involves deploying the INS Sunayna with a joint crew from India and nine partner nations to conduct surveillance operations and port calls across several East African nations. The deployment is set for April 15 to May 8, 2025.





Over the past decade, India has strengthened its maritime partnerships through various joint exercises and cooperative initiatives aimed at addressing security threats such as piracy and illegal trafficking.





The AIKEYME exercise reflects India's commitment to enhancing regional security through increased collaboration and interoperability with African navies.





Agencies







