



The Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy recently conducted a tri-service integrated exercise named Prachand Prahaar from March 25 to 27, 2025, in the challenging high-altitude terrain of the Himalayas along India's northern borders.





This three-day exercise showcased the forces' capabilities in multi-domain operations, emphasizing their readiness and technological prowess to counter potential threats.





During Prachand Prahaar, advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), long-range surveillance aircraft, and maritime domain awareness resources were deployed. The exercise involved the elite special forces of the Indian Army working alongside these surveillance assets to create seamless domain awareness and effectively detect simulated targets.





Once identified, targets were swiftly neutralised using synchronized firepower from various platforms, including fighter jets, long-range rocket systems, medium artillery, armed helicopters, swarm drones, loitering munitions, and Kamikaze drones in an electronically contested environment.





This exercise builds on previous initiatives like Exercise Poorvi Prahar, which took place in November 2024 and focused on the integrated application of aviation assets.





The recent exercise validated integrated planning and command structures across the three services, demonstrating their ability to execute complex operations with precision and coordination. It underscored the Indian Armed Forces' commitment to jointness and technological superiority, ensuring preparedness for any emerging threats along strategic frontiers.





Key figures overseeing the exercise included Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari (General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command), Air Marshal Surat Singh (Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Air Command), and Commodore Ajay Yadav (Naval Officer-in-Charge, West Bengal), who commended the participants for their professionalism and operational excellence.





