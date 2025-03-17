



India's quest for modern anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) is a crucial component of its defence strategy, particularly in addressing regional security concerns and countering advanced armoured threats.





The development of indigenous ATGMs aims to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and enhance operational effectiveness. However, a significant gap remains in the availability of a modern man-portable (man-pack) version, which is essential for infantry units.





The Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) project, initiated in 2010 by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is designed to provide a lightweight, portable system effective against modern tanks.





Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is set to handle production once the development is complete. In 2023, successful field trials were conducted, and the missile is expected to be inducted into service after user trials and validation.





Despite progress, the MPATGM's shorter range and current non-operational status may delay its adoption as a primary anti-tank weapon.





In the past, India faced challenges in procuring foreign ATGMs. The proposed deal to buy Israeli Spike ATGMs was cancelled in 2018 due to policy changes and bureaucratic concerns. During crises like the Doklam stand-off in 2017 and the Galwan crisis in 2020, the Army resorted to emergency purchases of Spike missiles, which were insufficient to meet full operational needs.





The U.S. offer of the Javelin ATGM has further complicated India's search. The Javelin is a state-of-the-art system with fire-and-forget capabilities, making it highly effective against modern armour. However, its high cost and geopolitical dependencies could limit its suitability for large-scale deployment.





DRDO's MPATGM offers a cost-effective, indigenous solution suitable for short to medium-range engagements but lacks operational readiness.





The Spike provides versatility with long-range capabilities but is more expensive and reliant on foreign technology. The Javelin excels in technology but is costly and subject to export controls. Ultimately, the choice will depend on balancing technological superiority with budgetary constraints and operational needs.





The MPATGM, Spike, and Javelin are all advanced anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) systems, but they differ significantly in terms of effectiveness, features, and suitability for India's needs. Below is a detailed comparison:





Comparison Between ATGMs





Feature MPATGM Spike Javelin Origin Indigenous (India) Israel USA Generation Third-generation Third-generation Third-generation Guidance System Imaging Infrared (IIR) seeker with AI-based image processing Electro-optical seeker with fire-and-forget and man-in-the-loop modes Fire-and-forget with infrared guidance Attack Mode Top-attack and direct-attack capabilities Top-attack and direct-attack capabilities Top-attack and direct-attack capabilities Range 200 meters to 2.5 km Up to 25 km (varies by variant) 75 meters to 4.75 km Weight Lightweight system (14.5 kg missile + 14.25 kg launcher) Heavier than MPATGM; varies by variant Relatively lightweight for portability Cost Low cost due to indigenous production High cost due to foreign procurement Very high cost Operational Status Undergoing user trials; not yet inducted Already in limited service with the Indian Army Not in service with India; offered for procurement Effectiveness Against Modern Armour High, with tandem HEAT warhead capable of defeating modern tanks in top attack mode Proven effectiveness with multiple variants tailored for different scenarios Highly effective against modern armour, including active protection systems Self-Reliance Fully indigenous; supports "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative Relies on Israeli technology Relies on U.S. technology Flexibility Limited to short-to-medium range engagements Versatile system with multiple variants for different ranges and operational needs Primarily suited for infantry use in short-to-medium range engagements Geopolitical Dependencies None (indigenous system) Reliant on Israel for supply chain Reliant on U.S. export policies





Key Takeaways





MPATGM: Offers a cost-effective, indigenous solution tailored for India's tactical needs in short-to-medium-range engagements. Its lightweight design and advanced seeker make it competitive, but its shorter range and current non-operational status limit its immediate utility.





Spike: A versatile system already in limited service with the Indian Army, offering long-range capabilities and proven performance. However, its high cost and reliance on foreign technology could restrict large-scale deployment.





Javelin: A cutting-edge system with unmatched fire-and-forget technology and top-attack capability, making it highly effective against modern tanks. However, its high cost and dependence on U.S. export controls make it less suitable for India's large-scale requirements.





Choosing The Right Weapon





India's pursuit of modern anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) reflects a strategic balancing act between indigenous development, foreign procurement, and operational needs. The Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a cost-effective, indigenous solution tailored for short to medium-range engagements. It aligns with India's self-reliance goals but faces challenges due to its shorter range and ongoing development status, which may delay its operational induction.

In contrast, the Spike ATGM, sourced from Israel, offers versatility with multiple variants capable of long-range engagements up to 25 km. Although it is already in limited service with the Indian Army, its higher cost and reliance on foreign technology could restrict widespread adoption.

The Javelin ATGM, developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, is a proven system with top-attack capabilities, excelling in short to medium-range scenarios. However, it is expensive and subject to geopolitical uncertainties, particularly under the current U.S. administration, which complicates large-scale procurement.

Ultimately, each system has unique strengths: the MPATGM provides an affordable indigenous option, the Spike offers multi-range flexibility, and the Javelin delivers cutting-edge technology at a higher cost. India's final decision will depend on its evolving operational needs and the balance between technological superiority and budget constraints. Additionally, India is exploring co-production of the Javelin to enhance its anti-tank capabilities while continuing to develop the MPATGM for long-term strategic autonomy





In summary the MPATGM is a promising indigenous alternative that aligns with India's self-reliance goals but requires further development to match the operational readiness of Spike or Javelin. The choice between these systems will depend on India's immediate operational needs, budget constraints, and long-term strategic priorities.





IDN







