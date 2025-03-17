



The Indian government has recently approved the ambitious Chandrayaan-5 mission, as announced by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. This mission is part of India's ongoing lunar exploration program, which has seen significant milestones with previous Chandrayaan missions. Chandrayaan-1, launched in 2008, successfully mapped the Moon's surface chemically, mineralogically, and photo-geologically.





Chandrayaan-2, launched in 2019, was 98% successful, although it faced a setback when its lander crashed. However, the orbiter continued to send valuable images of the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3, launched in 2023, achieved a historic soft landing near the Moon's south pole.





The Chandrayaan-5 mission will feature a substantial upgrade with a 250 kg rover, significantly heavier than the 25 kg rover used in Chandrayaan-3. This advanced rover will conduct detailed studies of the Moon's surface and composition.





Notably, Chandrayaan-5 will be conducted in collaboration with Japan, bringing together cutting-edge technology and expertise to enhance the mission's scientific potential. Additionally, ISRO has plans for Chandrayaan-4, set to launch in 2027, which aims to collect and return lunar samples to Earth.





Beyond these lunar missions, ISRO is also working on the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program and plans to establish India's own space station, the Bharatiya Space Station.





