



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has firmly criticized Pakistan for its comments regarding Jammu and Kashmir, labelling the neighbouring country's promotion of cross-border terrorism as the "biggest roadblock" to peace and security in the region.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that instead of spreading misinformation, Pakistan should vacate Indian territory that it occupies illegally.





This statement comes in response to remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a podcast with American podcaster Lex Fridman, where he expressed that every attempt to foster peace with Pakistan has been met with hostility and betrayal.





"The world knows that the real issue is Pakistan's active promotion and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. In fact, this is the biggest roadblock to peace and security in the region. Instead of spreading lies, Pakistan should vacate Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation," the MEA Spokesperson said.





Modi highlighted India's efforts to improve relations, including inviting former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to his oath-taking ceremony, but noted that these gestures were consistently met with aggression from Pakistan.





"I even personally travelled to Lahore in the pursuit of peace. When I became Prime Minister, I specially invited Pakistan to my swearing-in ceremony so we could turn over a new leaf. Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal," PM Modi said in the podcast.





Pakistan's Foreign Office reacted to Modi's comments by calling them "misleading and one-sided," accusing India of orchestrating violence within its borders and failing to resolve the Kashmir dispute over the past seven decades.





On March 14, 2025, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan accused India of involvement in the recent attack on the Jaffar Express, stating that the terrorists had been in contact with their handlers and ring leaders in Afghanistan. Khan asserted, "India has been involved in terrorism in Pakistan," during a weekly press briefing, linking the attack to broader regional security issues involving Afghanistan.

In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal firmly rejected these allegations, labelling them as "baseless." He emphasized that "the whole world knows where the epicentre of global terrorism lies," urging Pakistan to address its internal issues rather than shifting blame onto others. Jaiswal's comments were part of a broader narrative where India has consistently pointed out Pakistan's role in promoting cross-border terrorism.

The Jaffar Express incident, which occurred on March 11, involved a hijacking by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), resulting in significant casualties and a prolonged stand-off with security forces. The Pakistani military reported that all 33 militants involved were killed during the operation to rescue hostages, although the BLA claimed that some hostages remained unaccounted for.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated recently due to accusations from Islamabad that the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is using Afghan territory for attacks against Pakistan, claims which Kabul has denied. The Afghan government criticized Pakistan's allegations as irresponsible and urged it to focus on its own internal security challenges instead.





In contrast, India maintains that the core issue lies in Pakistan's active support for terrorism, which not only affects bilateral relations but also poses a threat to regional stability.





The MEA reiterated that global awareness of Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism underscores the need for Islamabad to cease its actions and acknowledge India's territorial integrity.





ANI







