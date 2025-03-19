



Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has solidified its position as a key global mediator and diplomatic force, earning recognition for its efforts in conflict resolution, counter-terrorism, and humanitarian initiatives. Notably, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski acknowledged PM Modi’s intervention in persuading Russian President Vladimir Putin against the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, underscoring India’s role in global peace efforts.





President Putin himself expressed gratitude for India’s diplomatic endeavours, highlighting PM Modi’s commitment to ending hostilities. India’s neutral stance and proactive diplomacy have also strengthened ties with Russia, which President Putin described as “specially privileged,” while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested India host a summit to explore pathways for peace.





India’s counter-terrorism efforts have gained significant international support. Following bilateral discussions between PM Modi and then-US President Donald Trump, the United States agreed to extradite Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India.





Furthermore, India’s surgical strikes against terrorism received widespread backing from nations like Japan, Germany, UAE, and Russia, showcasing global solidarity against terrorism.





On the domestic front, India’s revocation of Article 370 garnered international approval despite Pakistan’s opposition. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Russia, Israel, Bahrain, and Iran endorsed India’s decision, reflecting its growing diplomatic clout. Despite Pakistan’s efforts to garner international support against India’s revocation of Article 370, Saudi Arabia backed India’s move.





India’s G20 presidency further demonstrated its leadership on the global stage. Despite challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India successfully negotiated consensus among member nations through extensive discussions and strategic meetings.





This achievement highlighted its ability to navigate complex geopolitical issues effectively. Additionally, India showcased its diplomatic prowess in securing the release of eight former Indian Navy personnel facing death sentences in Qatar through high-level interventions.





Humanitarian missions under PM Modi have further bolstered India’s international stature. Operations such as Ganga (evacuating Indians from Ukraine), Devi Shakti (evacuation from Afghanistan), Kaveri (rescue from Sudan), Samudra Setu (COVID-19 repatriation), and Ajay (evacuation from Israel during the Israel-Hamas conflict) exemplify India’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad. Moreover, initiatives like Vaccine Maitri supplied COVID-19 vaccines to over 100 countries, reinforcing India’s leadership in global health diplomacy. Disaster relief missions like Operation Dost in Turkey and Syria and Operation Sadbhav in neighboring countries during crises highlight India’s humanitarian outreach.





Under PM Modi's leadership, India has emerged as a formidable diplomatic force capable of mediating conflicts, combating terrorism, and leading humanitarian efforts. These strategic moves have significantly enhanced India's global standing and strengthened international alliances.





Agencies







