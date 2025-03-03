



The Indian Defence Ministry has established a high-level committee under Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to explore ways to enhance private sector participation in the development of the indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





This move comes as India seeks to bolster its domestic aerospace capabilities amidst efforts by the US and Russia to sell their respective fifth-generation fighter jets, the F-35 and Su-57, to India.





The committee includes representatives from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the state-owned aerospace manufacturer.





The government is considering multiple models for private sector involvement, including joint ventures between HAL and private firms, as well as partnerships where private companies contribute to design and development.





Despite HAL's extensive experience in aerospace manufacturing, the government aims to reduce its monopoly by involving private players significantly in the AMCA project.





Currently, HAL outsources significant components of jet manufacturing to private companies like L&T, Godrej, and Azad Engineering.





The TATA Group is another key player with experience in aircraft integration, having worked with Airbus on assembling C-295 transport aircraft in India.





However, private sector companies have expressed hesitation about taking a leading role in the AMCA program due to the long development timeline and the need for substantial investment. They are more inclined to participate once the aircraft design is finalized and production orders are confirmed.





The AMCA, designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), is expected to feature advanced AI capabilities, including multi-sensor data fusion and automatic target identification systems, positioning it as one of the most advanced fifth-generation fighters globally.





The first prototype is slated to be ready by 2028-29, with full-scale production anticipated by 2032-33. The IAF plans to induct around seven squadrons of the AMCA starting from 2035, making it a crucial component of India's future air combat strategies.





